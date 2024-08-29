The seven Polish citizens who were detained in Nigeria during the hardship protests have been released

Polish foreign ministry disclosed this on Wednesday via a terse statement and noted that the released persons are in Kano state

The spokesman of the ministry, Pawel Wronski, further confirmed the development and noted that the Polish citizens have had their passports, laptops, and belongings returned

Seven Polish nationals arrested for allegedly waving Russian flags during the #EndBadGovernance protest in Kano state have been released.

They were arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on August 5, 2024.

Some tailors accused of sewing Russian flags for #EndBadGovernance protesters were also arrested.

The seven Polish nationals were accused of playing a “suspicious role” in protests against government policies and economic hardship, the DSS said upon their arrest.

However, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrzej Szejna, said the nationals are six students and their lecturer who came to Nigeria from the University of Warsaw for an African studies exchange programme at Bayero University in Kano, Channels TV reported.

In an X post on Wednesday, August 28, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, announced that the arrested nationals had been released, TheCable reported.

The post read:

“Polish students have been released and are in Kano. The Minister @sikorskiradek spoke today with the representative of parents, Mr. Jacek Półrolniczak, and thanked the students’ families for the good cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Thank you to everyone involved in the release of citizens.”

