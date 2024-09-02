The police high command has announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of British national Andrew Wynne and activist Lucky Ehis Obinyan

Both individuals were earlier declared wanted and accused of serious crimes such as terrorism financing, and treasonable felony

The charges stem from their alleged involvement in plotting to undermine Nigeria’s democratically elected government via protests

The Nigeria Police Force has promised to reward any Nigerian who facilitates the arrest of Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), a British national declared wanted, on Monday morning.

Legit.ng reports that apart from Wynne, who was declared wanted, the Force also declared one Lucky Ehis Obinyan, an activist wanted.

In a Special Police Gazette Bulletin shared with journalists at Force Headquarters, in Abuja on Monday, September 2, the force accused the duo of terrorism financing, treasonable felony, cybercrime, subversion and criminal conspiracy, Daily Trust reported.

Vanguard also confirmed the report in its publication on Monday.

“If seen, arrest and hand over to the nearest Police, or to the office of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Force Intelligence, Force Headquarters, Abuja, or call 08035179870, 09133333785, 09133333786.

“A reward sum of N10,000,000 awaits any person(s) with information leading to the arrest of each of the,” the bulletin, partly read.

Earlier, the force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi told journalists that the Force has specifically launched a comprehensive investigation on how foreign mercenaries and those it described as subversive elements plotted to overthrow the democratically-elected in Nigeria.

Adejobi also revealed that documentary evidence and confessions revealed that Andrew Wynne issued directives and monitored progress of the August protest.

He stressed that the foreigner provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

