President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima have received an urgent plea from Zainab Ado Bayero’s mother

Hajia Hauwa Momoh has called on Tinubu ad Shettima for financial assistance and support to secure an apartment in Lagos state and as well take care of the home front

The widow of the late emir of Kano Ado Bayero also alleged they have been abandoned by the royal family, urging well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid

Hajia Hauwa Momoh, one of the widows of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, and her daughter, Zainab Ado Bayero, have cried out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

They alleged that they have become destitute and abandoned by the family of the prominent traditional ruler.

Zainab Ado Bayero and her mother have reached out to President Tinubu and his vice over financial challenges. Photo credit: Zainab Ado Bayero, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Late Kano Emir Ado Bayero’s daughter, mother begs Tinubu

This is after Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero reached out to Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for financial assistance.

Hauwa, daughter of the late Otaru of Auchi in Edo state, Ahmed Momoh, addressed the claims that her daughter, Zainab, squandered the money released by the governor in an interview with the Vanguard.

According to Princess Momoh, Zainab went public because their situation had gone on for too long.

"The Governor reached out, but the situation wasn’t resolved. She wasn’t insulting him or being negative. The attacks began on social media, calling my daughter names, saying she squandered money. We were in shock."

"It’s a mother’s worst pain to watch your child suffer. She has been harassed on social media, and she never wanted all this.

“I am asking other well meaning Nigerians who loved and respected their dad to help. People like the President, the Vice president, the senate president, etc, to save us from this hell. We are not baggers but family seeking help as citizens. When Prince Harry and Meghan left the Royal fold, he had nowhere to go. It was a Hollywood celebrity in the person of Tyler Perry who assisted them and gave them what they needed. He wasn’t begging; he was Prince Harry but he needed help. So, I need well meaning Nigerians to help my daughter and my son on this journey. I hope the attacks on her will stop. She did this for me as a loving daughter, putting her pride aside and I love her for it.”

