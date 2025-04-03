The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has finally taken action on the case of Nigerian passengers stranded in other countries

The NCAA declared that it is the duty of the airline to inform the passenger of travel requirements before leaving Nigeria

The NCAA has also announced stiff penalties for the airlines that go ahead to sell tickets to passengers without informing them

As countries continue to update their travel requirements and conditions for restrictions, airlines in Nigeria now have a compulsory duty to notify customers of these restrictions.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has released a statement to show that it would no longer condone incidents of airlines selling tickets to passengers without informing them of travel restrictions that may hinder them from getting to their destinations.

NCAA Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu, noted in the statement that the situation often results in passengers being stranded halfway and later deported to Nigeria due to visa or travel restrictions.

Nigerian passenger stranded in Nairobi

Recall that a Nigerian passenger identified as Gloria Omisore was stranded in Nairobi for 18 hours over a related incident.

The passenger had boarded several flights to reach Manchester, travelling through Nairobi and Paris.

She was, however, stopped at Kenya over claims that she did not meet the visa and travel requirements to proceed to Paris, and later returned to Nigeria.

Achimugu stressed that the practice of airlifting passengers to a stopover, and then returning them to Nigeria due to these restrictions, will no longer be overlooked.

He lamented how the situation caused distress to the passengers and tarnished the image of Nigeria’s aviation industry in the international community.

Airlines mandated to notify passengers of travel restrictions

Achimugu stressed in his statement that the responsibility falls to the airline to notify the passengers of restrictions or potential barriers before selling them tickets to commence their travels.

He insisted;

“Passengers should not be put in a position where they are denied entry or returned to Nigeria only on arrival at intermediate/transit stops.

“In line with the provisions of Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 19.21.1.1, all airlines and their agents shall ensure that passengers are informed of any potential admissibility issues or travel restrictions in advance of their departure.”

He added that the airline must also confirm that the traveller meets all up-to-date requirements before issuing a ticket or boarding such a passenger, the CABLE reports.

NCAA announces new sanctions for airlines, gives reasons

The NCAA noted that it will waste no time in effecting sanctions on any local or international airline that disobeys.

This includes monetary penalties and fines, and suspension of flying operations, as the regulator deems appropriate.

Achimugu urged the airlines to cooperate and ensure that they protect the interests of the passengers and the integrity of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

NCAA revokes operator licenses

In related news, the NCAA revoked the Air Operator Certificates of Eastwind Aviation Logistics Services Limited and Omni-Blu Aviation.

This penalty was issued over regulatory infractions and in line with Part 1.2.1.5(b) of the Nig. CARs.

NCAA noted that this is also to show the other airlines that the regulator would not slack in upholding strict safety and legal standards in the aviation industry.

