The embattled Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has made his first official trip outside the Kano state since the emirate tussle with Muhammadu Sanusi II

Bayero travelled to Abuja to attend a high-level meeting that involved traditional leaders across the country

As it stands, Kano Emirate has no emir as both Bayero and Sanusi have travelled out of the ancient city

Kano state - The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has made his first trip outside the state since his battle with Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Legit.ng recalls that the last time Bayero travelled outside Kano state was during his visit to the Awujale of Ijeduland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona in Ogun state in May 2024.

Bayero travelled to Abuja to attend a high-level meeting with traditional leaders Photo credit: @Engr_Alkasimfge

The embattled monarch was deposed before he returned to Kano state by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Bayero left Kano for Abuja to attend a high-level meeting that involved traditional leaders.

As reported by Daily Trust, the monarch was sighted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja with the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, among others.

16th Emir, Sanusi II has also travelled to the United Kingdom where he defended his PhD thesis, rendering the ancient city without an Emir at the moment.

