BREAKING: Kano Govt Provides Update on New Minimum Wage Implementation
- Several state governments have not commenced the payment of a N70,000 minimum wage to public servants
- Some governors expressed their readiness to implement the new minimum wage, while others have raised concerns about their financial capacity to do so
- A key member of the Kano state government's advisory committee on the new national minimum wage disclosed that before implementation, “so many adjustments to be done"
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Kano, Kano state - As attention remains on the implementation of the new national minimum wage, a basis for negotiation between the Kano state government and the workers is still not in place, a new report has shown.
As reported by The Nation on Sunday, August 25, the committee set up by the Kano state government to advise it on the process of implementing the new minimum wage is yet to submit its report.
Baba Dantiye, Kano state commissioner for information, who is also a member of the committee, disclosed that the panel still has a lot of ground to cover, citing “so many adjustments to be done based on the data available.”
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Legit.ng gathered that consequential adjustments have already been done concerning officers on levels one to six only.
New minimum wage implementation: NLC official speaks
In the same vein, Kabiru Inuwa, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), stated that the organised labour was expecting a far-reaching adjustment table from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC).
This, Inuwa, said would guide it in its negotiations with the Kano state government.
Read more on minimum wage
- Minimum wage: Gombe Gov Yahaya gives fresh conditions for implementation of N70,000, shares details
- Fubara opens up on why he delayed minimum wage implementation
- Minimum wage: List of Nigerian governors ready to pay Workers N70,000
Minimum wage: Delta NLC awaits FG's template
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Goodluck Ofobruku, the NLC chairman in Delta, and his Trade Union (TUC) counterpart, Martins Bolum, specifically requested a stay of action by the state government “in the best interest of workers.”
Ofobruku assured workers that they had nothing to fear as the funds for the new minimum wage were already in the 2024 budget.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.