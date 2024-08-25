Several state governments have not commenced the payment of a N70,000 minimum wage to public servants

Some governors expressed their readiness to implement the new minimum wage, while others have raised concerns about their financial capacity to do so

A key member of the Kano state government's advisory committee on the new national minimum wage disclosed that before implementation, “so many adjustments to be done"

Kano, Kano state - As attention remains on the implementation of the new national minimum wage, a basis for negotiation between the Kano state government and the workers is still not in place, a new report has shown.

As reported by The Nation on Sunday, August 25, the committee set up by the Kano state government to advise it on the process of implementing the new minimum wage is yet to submit its report.

Baba Dantiye, Kano state commissioner for information, who is also a member of the committee, disclosed that the panel still has a lot of ground to cover, citing “so many adjustments to be done based on the data available.”

Legit.ng gathered that consequential adjustments have already been done concerning officers on levels one to six only.

New minimum wage implementation: NLC official speaks

In the same vein, Kabiru Inuwa, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), stated that the organised labour was expecting a far-reaching adjustment table from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

This, Inuwa, said would guide it in its negotiations with the Kano state government.

Minimum wage: Delta NLC awaits FG's template

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Goodluck Ofobruku, the NLC chairman in Delta, and his Trade Union (TUC) counterpart, Martins Bolum, specifically requested a stay of action by the state government “in the best interest of workers.”

Ofobruku assured workers that they had nothing to fear as the funds for the new minimum wage were already in the 2024 budget.

