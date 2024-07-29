Ashraf Adam Lamido, son of the 16th Emir of Kano, and his fiancée, Sultana Nazif, have released their pre-wedding photos

The couple’s wedding is scheduled for August 2 at the National Mosque in Abuja

Fulani Siddika, Ashraf’s sister, posted the pre-wedding photos and video on Instagram on Sunday

Abuja, FCT - Ashraf Adam Lamido, the son of the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, and his fiancée, Sultana Nazif, have unveiled their pre-wedding photos.

The couple, set to marry on Friday, August 2 at the National Mosque in Abuja, includes Ashraf, the son of Emir Sanusi, and Sultana, the daughter of prominent Bauchi politician Senator Dr. Suleiman Mohammed Nazif.

Protracted emirship tussle in Kano

Recall that Lamido Sanusi and the Bayero faction have been engaged in a heated tussle over the emirship of Kano.

Also, in a recent ruling connected to the emirship tussle case, a Kano State High Court, on Monday, granted a perpetual injunction restraining the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, and four other dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye from parading themselves as emirs.

The applicants are the Attorney General of Kano State, the Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, and the Kano State House of Assembly, which, through their counsel Ibrahim Isah-Wangida Esq, filed a motion exparte dated May 27, as reported by Vanguard.

NNPP lawmaker gets assaulted at event attended by deposed Emir

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a member of the Kano state House of Assembly, Abdul-Majid Umar, was reportedly attacked by a mob on Saturday, July 20, at an event attended by the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

Umar, a lawmaker from the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), was accused of supporting the bill to dethrone Emir Bayero and reinstate Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The deposed Emir, Ado-Bayero, and the police intervened to stop the attack, with Ado-Bayero himself physically preventing one of his guards from hitting Umar. Two of Umar's supporters were injured during the attack.

