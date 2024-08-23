Ado Bayero’s daughter has made a fresh appeal to the governor of Kano state Abba Kabir Yusuf and well-meaning Nigerians

Zainab, who's a first-time filmmaker lamented that their situation has worsened following the current economic crisis

In an interview on Friday, Zainab, daughter of the late Emir of Kano Ado Bayero, appealed to Nigerians and Governor Yusuf for financial support to secure an apartment in Lagos state

Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero, daughter of the late Emir of Kano Ado Bayero, has sought Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state help for a house and financial support.

Ado Bayero's daughter begs Kano governor, others

Premium Times reported that 83-year-old Bayero died on 6 June 2014 and was buried according to Islamic rites in Kano. He ruled from 1963 to 2014 and became the longest-serving emir in Kano’s history.

In an interview with the newspaper on Friday, August 23, Zainab shared the challenges she, her mother, and her brother have been facing since her father’s death.

The first-time filmmaker begged Governor Yusuf for a permanent residence, financial dependence, and fund the brother’s education.

Ado Bayero's daughter laments access to father's wealth

Zainab urged Governor Yusuf to end the family’s painful situation, which has lingered for about 10 years since Ado Bayero died.

Recall that the daughter of the late Emir of Kano, Zainab raised an alarm over the threat of eviction from an accommodation in Lagos.

Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero lamented the lack of access to her father's inheritance since his demise and how appeals to notable figures for assistance have been ignore.

She called on the Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th Emir of Kano state, Abia state governor Alex Otti and Kano governor Abba Yusuf while noting they were about to be kicked out.

Ado Bayero's daughter thanks Gov Yusuf but seeks more support

Speaking on Friday, Zainab confirmed the governor settled their debt, but stressed that Yusuf’s intervention was only a temporary solution.

She said:

“I know a lot of people will be very surprised that the daughter of an Emir is in this kind of situation. Being born into a polygamous home, there are a lot of intrigues and divisions. The whole thing started when my daddy died; his death left a void within the family. Everyone was alone, especially me, my mother and my younger brother. We were not given a part of his (my father’s) estate, so we were left in a terrible situation, which has been going on for ten years.

“We’ve been trying to survive and find ways to get back on our feet and return to a proper environment—to have a home, not renting or moving from hotel to hotel. We would love the governor to help us buy or give us money to get a house here in Lagos. Since our father’s death, we believe it would be better to relocate to Lagos and start a new life for safety and freedom and to live our lives the way we want. However, with the current skyrocketing prices, we’re looking at around N150 million for a house in Lagos.”

