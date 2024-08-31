Former Cross River governor, Donald Duke, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu buying a new presidential jet

Duke said living large by buying a new presidential jet when the people are suffering is a “failure in leadership”

He urged President Tinubu to see the Nigerian nation as his family and treat the people as well as he would treat his family

FCT, Abuja - Former Cross River governor, Donald Duke, has lambasted President Bola Tinubu for buying a new presidential jet while Nigerians are suffering.

Legit.ng recalls that the presidency released pictures of the presidential jet bought by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Donald Duke urged Tinubu to like Nigeria as his family Photo credit:@abati1990/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said that the new presidential jet would replace the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) bought by former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration

According to Vanguard, Duke said living large while the people are hungry and facing economic hardship is a failure.

“There is no glamour in saying your people are going through hard times; it is a failure of your leadership.”

He stated this while featuring on Inside Sources, a Channels TV programme, on Friday, August 30.

Speaking further, he said Tinubu should see Nigeria as his family and do everything to make life easy for the people, Daily Trust reports.

“If life is difficult, then I feel I have failed to provide for them or do the things I ought to have done. I would ask him (Tinubu) to see the Nigerian nation as his family. What is good for his family is good for the nation.

“Buying a new aircraft or yacht or living large is a failure. You can’t have kids who are hungry and you are living lavishly, going to parties and wearing the biggest agbada.”

Presidential jet: How Tinubu got money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, a senior special assistant to President Tinubu, disclosed that the new presidential jet was bought from the ‘service wide vote’, a kind of special money kept for special purposes and that it was not from the budget.

The presidential aide also revealed that the new jet was not new but fairly used. According to Abdulaziz, the plane was first used by a Saudi prince before the federal government bought it.

