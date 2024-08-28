BREAKING: Obi, Otti Move to Convene NEC Meeting, Details Emerge

Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti have called for an extended stakeholders' meeting of the Labour Party

Umuahia, Abia state - Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, and Abia State Governor Alex Otti have called for a party stakeholders’ meeting.

The Labour Party's extended stakeholders' meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Umuahia.

As stated by Dodoh Okafor, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Otti on Public Communication, the purpose of the meeting is to work towards creating a "stronger and better Labour Party."

The meeting circular specifies that the stakeholders attending will include Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State; Governor Alex Otti; Datti Baba-Ahmed, the party's former vice-presidential candidate; the Julius Abure-led executives; as well as Senators and House of Representatives members from the party, among others.

It stated:

"Three representatives from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) who are on the National Executive Council of the Party, three representatives from the Trade Union Congress (TUC) who are also on the National Executive Council of the Labour Party, and the Vice Presidential candidate from the 2023 election."

Futhermore, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, all current and former Senators affiliated with the party, all current and former members of the House of Representatives affiliated with the party, all sitting members of State Houses of Assembly, and five members of the Abure-led National Working Committee, including the National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman, Secretary, Woman Leader, and Youth Leader. Also included are the gubernatorial candidates from Edo and Ondo states.

Other details of attendees

Additionally, former gubernatorial candidates representing each of the six geo-political zones are: Mr. Ken Pela (Delta State – South West), Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (Lagos State – South South), Hon. Chijioke Edeoga (Enugu State – South East), Mr. Jonathan Asake (Kaduna State – North West), Mr. Patrick Dakum (Plateau State – North Central), and Mr. Keftin Amuga (Gombe State – North East)."

