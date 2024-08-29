Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a prominent Igbo socio-cultural organization, has condemned a viral video featuring Canada-based Amaka Patience Sunnberger

In the video, Sunnberger, speaking in Pidgin English, urged viewers to poison Yoruba and Benin individuals

Ohanaeze questioned Sunnberger's tribal identity, emphasizing that her behavior does not align with Igbo values

The leading Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has strongly condemned a viral video in which Amaka Patience Sunnberger, a Canada-based woman, made threatening remarks against Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin descent.

The group urged security agencies to track down those responsible for this "disturbing act" and ensure they face the full extent of the law.

Ohanaeze denies woman in viral clip threatening other tribes Photo credit: @igboboie

Source: Twitter

What did the woman say?

In the video, the woman, speaking in Pidgin English, stated:

“Record me well; it's time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Put poison in all your food at work. Put poison in your water, so that you all die one by one.”

In response, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, through a statement released on Wednesday, August 29, by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, noted that while the video could have been dismissed as the ramblings of a "deranged individual" or another fictitious online narrative, the concerns expressed by others made it necessary to address the issue, The Punch reported.

Ohanaeze questions tribal identity of woman

Questioning the identity of the woman in viral video, Ohanaeze said:

"Firstly, there is no clear evidence to suggest that the woman in question is Igbo. Her actions do not align with the Igbo characteristics of thoughtfulness, discretion, self-restraint, and calmness.

"No Igbo person would consider causing harm in a crowded market, knowing it could affect innocent people.

"Moreover, the Igbo people are known for their extensive travels, more so than any other African ethnic group.

"They establish homes wherever they go, integrate with local communities, and contribute to the development of every place they reside."

The organization reminded the younger generation that the Igbo, Edo, and Yoruba people share many similarities, including cultural ties, worldview, language structure, and a tradition of hospitality, Leadership reported.

