Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has spoken against the woman in a viral TikTok video threatening to poison Yoruba and Benin people

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election also commended the swift action from the House of Representatives and NIDCOM

The Canada-based Nigerian identified as Amaka Patience Sunnberger threatened to poison Nigerians at her place of work and urged fellow Nigerians of Igbo origin to do the same for their countrymen

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has condemned the viral video of the Cadana-based Nigerian woman, Amaka Patience Sunnberger, who was heard vowing to kill all Yoruba and Benin people at her place of work.

In the viral video, Amaka maintained that her fellow Igbo are too soft-hearted in dealing with their fellow countrymen, urging other Nigerians of Igbo origin to begin the move of poisoning other Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin origin.

Below is the comment of the woman in the TikTok live video:

“If I go to work tomorrow, I will put it (rat poison) in the Yoruba people’s food. Go and tell the government. I am in Ontario, Canada. Hurry.

“Soon, you will hear that the Yorubas and Benin people have died. I said it. I want Igbo people to be wicked. You are too soft-hearted. Enough is enough. If you have a means of killing them, kill them because they are of no use to the society.”

Amaka Patience Sunnberger: Atiku commends Reps, NIDCOM

Reacting to the video, Atiku, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, commended the swift action of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the House of Representatives.

NIDCOM unveiled the woman's identity, and the House of Representatives said it has written to the Canadian government requesting the repatriation of Amaka Patience Sunnberger.

Atiku's statement reads in part:

"The contentious virtual chat room clip, wherein participants made threats of ethnic cleansing against the Yorubas and Benin people, is unequivocally condemned in all aspects."

See Atiku's statement here:

