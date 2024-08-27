A civil society organisation has given the government a seven-day deadline to investigate allegations of hazardous fuel importation in Nigeria

The group in a report alleged that the dirty petroleum products are blended, smuggled into Nigeria via Malta, and delivered from Russia

The group also threatened to gather Nigerians to peacefully occupy petrol stations and jetties around the nation if the government does not act by Thursday

The authorities have been issued a seven-day ultimatum by Nigeria Citizens' Watch for Good Governance to look into claims of the importation of dangerous fuel.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the group asserts that inferior petroleum products are being mixed, imported from Russia through Malta, and sent to Nigeria in violation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and at risk to the citizens' health.

Eshiofeh Collins, the group's national president, said in a statement on Tuesday that there are serious health hazards associated with the suspected importation of toxic petrol, especially for those living in the Niger Delta. These dangers include respiratory ailments and shortened life expectancies.

The Vanguard reported that Collins also mentioned how poor fuel quality can harm car engines and make poverty worse.

The group is requesting that the Department of State Services (DSS), the Police, and other pertinent agencies look into these detrimental practices right away. They are adamant that anyone found guilty must deal with the legal system.

In the event that the government fail to take action by Thursday, the group has promised to organize Nigerians to peacefully occupy filling stations and jetties across the country.

Eshiofeh, said,

“These actions have severe consequences, including economic sabotage and significant environmental damage. The health risks are also alarming, with potential respiratory diseases and reduced life expectancy, particularly in the Niger Delta region.

“We demand immediate action. We call for a thorough investigation by the DSS, Police, and other relevant agencies into these harmful practices. Any individuals found guilty must face legal consequences.

“The company must be transparent and accountable regarding their business practices and compliance with regulatory standards. We issue a seven-day ultimatum, expiring on Thursday, for authorities to address these issues. Failure to act will compel us to mobilize Nigerians to peacefully occupy” the filling stations and jetties nationwide of the company.

Report exposes companies selling dirty fuel

Legit.ng reported that the largest oil producer in Africa has been importing inferior petroleum products from Malta, a small nation without any known oil refineries, according to documents and in-depth interviews with sources.

BusinessDay gained access to the confidential files, which described a complex scheme including the shipment of inferior petroleum gasoline from Russia to Malta for subsequent blending before shipping to Nigeria.

According to one of the documents that were leaked, Matrix Energy, a business that operates both upstream and downstream, has been bringing in low-grade petroleum products and mixing them with higher-grade fuel before selling them in Nigeria.

