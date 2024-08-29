The identity and photo of the Nigerian woman based in Canada who threatened to kill Yoruba and Benin people have surfaced

The chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, identified the woman as Amaka Patience Sunnberger

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed that some Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

FCT, Abuja - The chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has unveiled the photo and identity of the Nigerian woman based in Canada who threatened to kill Yoruba and Benin people.

Dabiri-Erewa said the woman behind the voice during a virtual meeting on TikTok has been identified as Amaka Patience Sunnberger.

Dabiri-Erewa said some Nigerians in Canada have reported her officially to the relevant authorities. Photo credit: @abikedabiri

Source: Twitter

The woman known as Anyi_Anambra7 @ehizele123 on Tik Tok while speaking in Pidgin English said she would poison the food and water of the Yorubas and Benin people.

In a TikTok live video clip, Amaka was heard saying:

“If I go to work tomorrow, I will put it (rat poison) in the Yoruba people’s food. Go and tell the government, I am in Ontario, Canada. Hurry.

“Soon, you will hear that the Yorubas and Benin people have died. I said it. I want Igbo people to be wicked, you are too soft-hearted. Enough is enough. If you have a means of killing them, kill them because they are of no use to the society.”

Reacting to the video via her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @abikedabiri, Dabiri-Erewa said some Nigerians in Canada have reported her officially to the relevant authorities.

“This is the picture of the lady behind the voice. Amaka Patience Sunnberger. She has deleted her TikTok account and a group of Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities in Canada. Thanks for alerting everyone.”

Igbo must go hashtag: Obasanjo breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Olusegun Obasanjo expressed concern over the social media campaign promoting a tribal war against the Igbo in Lagos state and the southwest regions.

Obasanjo condemned the development, asserting that such sentiments undermine Nigeria’s unity.

The elder statesman also dismissed the controversial claims about his Igbo paternity, noting that "it is laughable"

Source: Legit.ng