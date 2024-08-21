BREAKING: Tinubu Reacts as 30 Killed After Floods Engulfed Prominent Northern Nigerian State
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with Governor Umar Namadi and the people of Jigawa state over devastating floods that have left many dead and affected homes
- In a message, President Tinubu said losses reported from the prominent northern state in the past week were very vast and disturbing
- The Nigerian leader affirmed that natural disasters are symptoms of climate change which all countries, including Nigeria, have committed to taking measures to prevent the adverse effects
Dutse, Jigawa state - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 21, extended "profound condolences" to the government and the people of Jigawa state over the recent flooding that has led to the loss of at least 30 lives and displacement of many citizens.
Legit.ng learnt that the fatal floods started last week and have caused worry for the Umar Namadi-led administration.
Tinubu sad over Jigawa floods
According to a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu's official spokesman, the Nigerian leader also commiserated with the bereaved families and victims of the flooding, which has impacted about 14 local government areas (LGAs) and many households.
President Tinubu stated that recurring environmental disasters underscore the urgency of sustaining measures to address climate change and its perils "and remove man-made elements to the challenge".
The statement by Ngelale noted that Tinubu prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and assured the people of Jigawa of his administration's support at this difficult time.
Read the president's statement below:
Legit.ng reports that flooding is a common and recurring disaster in Nigeria. The damage and losses recorded during the 2012 flood disaster were severe; however, the 2022 floods, which were on a multidimensional scale, had more devastating effects.
Apart from Jigawa, Nigerian states that are prone to flooding include Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Adamawa, Benue, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Kogi, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Ogun.
Source: Legit.ng
