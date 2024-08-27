At least 49 people have died, and over 41,000 have been displaced in northeastern Nigeria due to severe flooding, with Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba states

NEMA highlighted that Nigeria is only entering the peak flood season, raising concerns about further devastation

The floods have already ravaged 693 hectares of agricultural land, exacerbating inflation driven by rising food prices

At least 49 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced in northeastern Nigeria due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains.

Flooding: Over 40,000 people displaced, says NEMA

NEMA speaks on flooding in northeast Photo credit: Nurphoto/@TheZubaidaUmar

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) reported on Monday, August 26, that the flooding has severely affected the states of Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba, with 41,344 people displaced, Nigerian Tribune reported.

NEMA spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that the country is just entering the peak flood season, particularly in the northern regions.

This comes after Nigeria experienced its worst flooding in over a decade in 2022, which resulted in more than 600 deaths, the displacement of about 1.4 million people, and the destruction of 440,000 hectares of farmland.

693 hectares of land devastated - NEMA

The current floods have already devastated approximately 693 hectares of agricultural land, worsening the country’s struggle with rising inflation, mainly driven by increasing food prices, as reported by Channels Television.

The situation is further exacerbated by ongoing militant attacks in the northeast, forcing farmers to abandon their fields.

According to the government’s flood outlook for this year, 31 of Nigeria’s 36 states are at risk of severe flooding.

Ezekiel also pointed out that high tides from upstream areas of the River Niger are adding to the flood risk, validating earlier flood predictions.

Tinubu mourns 30 killed after flooding in Jigwawa

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, August 21, extended "profound condolences" to the government and the people of Jigawa state over the recent flooding that has led to the loss of at least 30 lives and displacement of many citizens.

In a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu's official spokesman, the Nigerian leader also commiserated with the bereaved families and victims of the flooding, which has impacted about 14 local government areas (LGAs) and many households.

