Rallies of the minority religious group, Shia, often turn violent in Abuja and other northern Nigerian areas

Legit.ng reports that Sunday, August 25, marked another unpleasant chapter in a series of confrontations

Police fired tear gas on members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as they marched in the FCT

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the federal capital territory (FCT) police command on Sunday, August 25, cracked down on members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi'ites, in Abuja during a procession.

Unconfirmed reports indicate one person was shot dead.

Shiite processions often turn violent, with the IMN members clashing with Nigerian security agents.

Source: Original

Shiites/police clash: Vehicles burnt

Dozens of people from various areas in the FCT undertook the Arbaeen trek, an event Shiites said is intended to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

The mourners said they cannot make the annual pilgrimage to Imam Hussain's Shrine in Karbala in Iraq, but the procession has allowed them to 'express sorrow for his martyrdom and to participate in the struggle for justice and freedom against oppression'.

According to eyewitnesses, the police used teargas to disperse the demonstrators.

Subsequently, some IMN members set fire to at least police vehicles.

Presently, there is tension in the area.

See some photos from the clash below, courtesy of News Central TV:

Legit.ng reports that the latest clash between police operatives and the Ibraheem El-Zakzaky-led group in the Nigerian capital city comes just over a month after the security agency said it banned all forms of protest by the proscribed IMN.

Read more on Shiites

Shiites leader bags PhD from Iran

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Tehran, Iran, honoured Sheikh El-Zakzaky with an honorary doctorate.

The award ceremony took place at a convocation organised by the university and was confirmed by IMN's Dr Fatima Ismaeel Hassan.

Source: Legit.ng