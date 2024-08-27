Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi as the new Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to replace Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The Kano-state indigene reported resigned from his position before Ajayi's appointment as the new DSS DG.

Tinubu appointed Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi to replace Bichi Photo credit: @MichealEgwuonwu/@okodoro_oro

Legit.ng reports that DSS formally came into existence in 1948 and was later changed into the Nigerian Security Organization (NSO) by Decree No.16 (1976) by General Olusegun Obasanjo.

General Ibrahim Babangida’s administration overhauled and reorganised the NSO through Decree No. 19 of 1986.

This exercise witnessed the emergence of the State Security Service (SSS), Defence Intelligence Service (DIS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

In this article, Legit.ng compiled brief profiles of the past DG of the DSS.

Yusuf Magaji Bichi

According to the DSS website, Bichi was born on 23rd February 1956, in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence College where he was bestowed a Fellow of the War College (fwc) in 2007.

He was appointed DG of the DSS in September 2018.

Matthew Seiyefa

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo appointed Matthew Seiyefa as the Director General of the Department of State Services following the dismissal of Lawal Daura, DSS operatives acting on his instruction laid siege on the National Assembly, The Punch reports.

Seiyefa was born on October 17 1960

The Bayelsa state indigene was in office from August 2018 – September 2018.

Lawal Musa Daura

Former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Lawal Daura as head of the DSS after he sacked Ita Ekpenyong in July 2015

Daura was in office till August 2018.

As reported by Vanguard, Daura was born on the 5th of August, 1953 in Daura, Katsina state.

Ita Ekpeyong

On the 2nd of July 2015, Ita Ekpeyong was sacked by Buhari and was replaced by Lawal Musa Daura.

Ekpeyong was born in Cross River State.

He was the first director of the Institute of Security Studies in Abuja, a training school for Intelligence Officers.

He was in office from September 2010 – July 2015.

Afakriya Gadzama mni OFR

Afakriya Gadzama was the DSS Director General under former President Umaru Yar'Adua from August 2007 until September 2010.

Gadzama was born on 22 November 1953 at Lassa in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State Nigeria.

Colonel Lateef Kayode Are (Rtd)

Are was head of Nigeria's secret police for a period of eight years. He served as DSS DG from May 1999 – August 2007.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed Are as the director-general of the State Security Service and he led the DSS in the two terms.

Peter Nwaoduah

Peter Nwaoduah served as head of the DSS from October 1992 – June 1998.

Nwaoduah was one of the longest-serving directors-general of the DSS

Albert Korubo Horsfall

Horsfall was born December 22, 1941, in Buguma, Rivers state.

He was the first director of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the second director of the State Security Service

The police officer served from September 1990 – October 1992

ALH. Ismaila Gwarzo

Gwarzo served under the three presidents in different capacities, before and after his retirement.

The retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) served under General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida as police commissioner

As reported by Daily Trust, after he retired, Gwarzo was appointed the first Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS) in June 1986.

He was born and brought up in Gwarzo town, Gwarzo local government area of Kano state.

