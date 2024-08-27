Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and security matters.

FCT, Abuja - A new report has shown that President Bola Tinubu replaced Ahmed Rufai, former National Intelligence Agency (NIA); and Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS); because both men were allegedly linked to the seizures of the Nigerian presidential jets.

Legit.ng had reported how a French court authorised the seizure of three presidential jets linked to the federal government of Nigeria.

The court order prohibits the jets’ movement, sale, or purchase until a Chinese firm, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited, receives the awarded $74.5 million compensation. One of the jets was eventually released.

According to Business Day in a report on Tuesday, August 27, Messrs Rufai and Bichi were linked to the embarrassing confiscation of Nigeria’s assets by Zhongshan Fucheng.

This is just as the immediate past DSS DG was also accused of “acts of insubordination exhibited towards the office of the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu”.

Sources revealed that President Tinubu was also “not impressed” with the level of security reports that get to his office.

A source divulged:

“The seizure of Nigeria’s assets was an embarrassment to the president and the DG of NIA (Rufai) took the easy way out when he realised that he will be sacked."

Furthermore, the newspaper reported that Rufai resigned after he was queried about the security lapses that resulted in Nigeria not getting information about the cases in foreign courts that led to the seizure of the country’s assets.

Implications of Tinubu’s appointment of DSS, NIA DGs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the defunct presidential campaign organisation of Atiku Abubakar, lauded President Tinubu for rejigging the NIA and the DSS.

Bwala asserted that President Tinubu is "again re-defining order and strengthening institutions".

