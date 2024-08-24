Ahmed Abubakar, the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), submitted his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu on Saturday evening, August 24. The development happened after his meeting with the president at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Abubakar cited personal and family issues as reasons for his resignation. However, he emphasized that these issues were not serious.

The outgoing NIA chief expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for allowing him to serve for the first 15 months of the new administration. He considered it a privilege to have served under the President's leadership.

Abubakar has occupied the office of NIA Director General since 2018. He was initially appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari and had his tenure extended in December 2021.

According to Abubakar, his resignation followed a routine briefing with the President. After the briefing, he tendered his resignation, which was accepted by the President.

Abubakar's resignation marks the end of his six-year tenure as NIA Director General. He thanked the President for the opportunity to serve under his leadership and described his extended tenure as "very rare."

See the video of his interview here:

Source: Legit.ng