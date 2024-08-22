President Bola Tinubu has been scheduled to return to Nigeria two days after leaving the country for France

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to return to Nigeria with immediate effect on Friday, August 23, to swear in the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

According to the presidency, Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, August 20, but will make himself available for the ceremony, which will be held at the presidential villa in Abuja.

When will Tinubu return to Nigeria

Dada Olusegun, the president's social media spokesperson, announced the development in a tweet on Thursday, August 22. However, Olusegun did not indicate when the president would return to the country.

his tweet reads:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will swear in Justice Ariwoola's successor and the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, tomorrow at the State House Council Chambers."

Justice Ariwoola retired as CJN

This came as Justice Olukayode Ariwoola retired as the CJN earlier in the day. In his farewell speech, he called for measures to reduce the burden on the Supreme Court, citing an excessive number of cases.

He noted that many cases before the Supreme Court should have been resolved at the appellate court level, attributing the delays in hearing cases to the large number of litigants and lawyers seeking access to justice.

The retired CJN emphasized that timely hearings are essential to guaranteeing the right to a fair hearing and highlighted the need for judicial reform to improve efficiency and reduce delays in the Nigerian justice system.

