A northwest security summit was held in Katsina state which showcased the joint operations between the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian military, such as Operation Puff Adder, Operation Hadarin Daji, and others

At the summit, topical security and safety issues were discussed for the general security, safety, and well-being of the citizens in the region

President Bola Tinubu was represented by his vice, and the Nigerian No.2 citizen addressed the nation's lengthy battle with insecurity

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has blamed inherited security compromises as the reason for the lingering insecurity bedevilling Nigeria, particularly the northwest region.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, June 24, Tinubu said at a two-day security and peace summit organised by the Northwest Governors Forum, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme in Katsina state.

President Tinubu not happy with the security situation of Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Kashim Shettima, who represented Tinubu at the programme and read the President’s address, said:

“The road to redeeming the security compromises we inherited was mapped out before we embarked on this journey. We realised that achieving the peace we seek necessitates addressing the historical injustices that have torn communities apart.

“We must also reverse the institutional frailties governing security and the economic dysfunctions that create vulnerabilities to crime.

"We must also counter the ideological mischief that has pervaded the discourse of peace and security in the region."

Furthermore, the president, in his remarks, advocated for increased involvement in local policing, comprehensive police reform, and the establishment of better Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for security forces.

He emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration among all security agencies to effectively capture those who undermine the sovereignty of Nigeria, while assuring Nigerians of improved security across the country, particularly in the northwest, noting that if Nigeria fails in security, Africa fails.

