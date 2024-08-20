The Nigeria Police Force has invited NLC president Joe Ajaero for questioning over allegations of terrorism financing

This development, which arose days after the nationwide protest, has sparked concerns, with many, including Deji Adeyanju, describing President Tinubu as a dictator

In a new development, the NLC is currently holding an emergency NEC meeting following the invitation of its president, Ajaero

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has summoned what it described as an emergency National Executive Council meeting following the invitation of its national president, Joe Ajaero, by the police for allegedly financing terrorism.

The NEC meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, August 20, at the Labour House, Abuja, will have all heads of affiliates and state chapters of NLC in attendance.

As reported by The Punch, the meeting was summoned by NLC’s secretary general, Emmanuel Ugboaja, in a notice titled “Notice of emergency National Executive Council meeting.”

Nigerians fume as police invite Ajaero

Ajaero’s police invitation is connected to ongoing investigations into “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime”.

The police letter, signed by ACP Adamu Mu’azu, directed Ajaero to report at the IRT Complex on Tuesday at 10am, threatening a warrant of arrest if he fails to comply, SaharaReporters confirmed.

This development comes after the security agents raided the NLC national secretariat in Abuja on July 7, with the police claiming they were searching for incriminating documents linked to an international “subversive” figure.

The invitation of Ajaero has sparked concern in the polity as Deji Adeyanju, a human rights lawyer and activist, described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a dictator.

Adeyanju alleged that the government was using the police to harass the NLC and accusing the union of treasonable felonies.

The lawyer said:

"Even General Sani Abacha no do reach this one. Using the police to harass NLC president is a new low. They are throwing treasonable felony accusations around like pure water now. Tinubu is too funny."

NLC threatens police

Last week, the NLC rejected the explanation offered by the police on the raid and demanded the release of its arrested members and seized documents.

The NLC also criticised government attempts to interfere with the organisation’s internal affairs, including a proposed reduction in the tenure of trade union leaders.

Why police raided NLC complex

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police revealed the reason its operatives invaded the second floor of the NLC in Abuja last Wednesday, August 7.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the police, said there was a suspect plotting to sabotage Nigeria's democracy.

According to the police boss, the suspect is on the second floor of the complex and not the 10th floor, which is the office of the NLC headquarters.

