FCT, Abuja - The Citizens United Against Terrorism (CUAT) has praised security agencies for apprehending alleged gunrunner and cross-border criminal, Bashir Hadejia.

The group also urged that his collaborators, including influential government figures, be prosecuted.

Legit.ng recalls that security agents' arrest of Bashir Hadejia, a former aide to Bello Matawalle, the current minister of state for defence, has sparked outrage.

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, August 17, Hadejia, who was a special adviser to Matawalle when the latter was the governor of Zamfara state, was arrested on Monday, August 12.

During a press briefing in Abuja, CUAT's Convener, Dr. Emmanuel Agabi, commended National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and other security bodies for successfully arresting Hadejia and other instigators behind recent protests in the country.

The group said:

"It is in the public domain that Bashir Hadejia has also been indicted as an alleged mastermind of the #EndBadGoernanceInNigeria protests that were used as a cover to unleash widespread campaigns of arson, looting and even killing in several states."

Security agencies urged to carry out comprehensive investigation

The group called for a comprehensive investigation into Hadejia's associates, particularly those in government, and emphasized the need for their prosecution.

Additionally, CUAT urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action, including removing any cabinet members or appointees implicated by Hadejia.

"Our call for a thorough investigation is based on several concerns. First, reports suggest that Hadejia was found in possession of an astonishing amount of gold, allegedly stamped by the Central Bank of Libya.

"However, we have reasons to believe that the Libyan link might be a cover-up for the fact that this gold was actually mined from communities in northwest Nigeria—specifically in the Sokoto, Kebbi, and Gusau regions—which have been devastated by bandits and turned into wastelands."

Don't allow recurrence of Boko Haram, group tells Tinubu's govt

The group cautioned that if Hadejia's accomplices are not thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, it could lead to a recurrence of the Boko Haram situation, where Yusuf Muhammed's followers were allowed to flee and regroup, leading to further instability, Daily Trust reported.

The group also raised alarms over Hadejia's ties to powerful individuals within the government, fearing that such connections could result in protection and meddling in the investigation.

They stressed that no one should be exempt from the law and that anyone involved in activities undermining Nigeria must be brought to justice.

DSS arrests hunger protest leaders

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Kabir Shehu Yandaki and Habibu Ruma, the leaders of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in Katsina state.

The two leaders of the “Struggle for Good Governance” protest, were invited to the DSS office in Katsina and subsequently detained.

