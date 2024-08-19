A mild drama occurred on Sunday at the United Methodist Church in the Durumi area of the FCT, Abuja

Church service turned violent as congregants engaged in a very serious physical fight which lasted for several hours and resulted in damage to some of the church’s property

The FCT command police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Church service abruptly ended at the United Methodist Church in the Durumi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as congregants engaged in a serious fight.

Police seal Abuja church as members fight dirty. Image of police IG for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police fire tear gas into United Methodist Church

The fight, which went on for hours, resulted in damage to some of the church’s property and required intervention from FCT police command operatives to bring it under control.

As reported by The Punch, frantic efforts initially made by the police to stop the fight proved abortive until tear gas was released.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the police locked the church, dismissed the members, and took some of the elders to the station for interrogation.

A church member, who pleaded anonymity, expressed displeasure over the conflict, saying that there had been a rift among the church elders concerning the decision to separate from their headquarters in the United States.

The member added that the conflict arose from the church headquarters legalizing practices that are foreign to Nigeria’s culture.

Speaking further, the member noted that some members approved of the move, some countered it, and this created a faction within the church.

Police invite elders over for questioning

Reacting, the FCT command police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, had invited the church elders to his office on Monday, August 19, The Guardian reported.

Adeh said:

“The CP has invited all the church elders to come to the command by 10 am tomorrow.“

Nigerians react as FCT police seal church

Legit.ng gathered a few reactions from the comment section on X;

@peacememso tweeted:

"This gist sweet."

@gabriel_bolatit tweeted:

It may likely be money issues as level of anointing no dey cause fight."

@mahyourwaht tweeted:

"They want to separate from their headquarter based abroad, then couldn't conclude, so they went ahead to destroy the church properties."

@Mr_Timelyne tweeted:

"The way Europeans left Christianity is the way Naija will leave it when they see deceit."

@IHENKILIGAGA tweeted:

"See the people Jesus died for."

