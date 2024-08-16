The caretaker chairman of the APC in Rivers, Tony Okocha, has alleged a plot to seize control of the party in the state

Okocha said this is a ploy to frustrate President Bola Tinubu’s re-election efforts in the 2027 national poll

Legit.ng reports that the leadership crisis within the APC in Rivers state escalated following recent developments involving the party’s state caretaker committee and the judicial ruling

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, Tony Okocha, has said the court judgement that sacked his committee is a plot to "hijack the party" in the state.

Okocha stated that the 'inflicted crisis' in the Rivers state chapter of the APC is another factor that can frustrate President Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 poll.

Okocha expressed concerns that some disloyal persons in Rivers are attempting to regain control of the state chapter of the APC to undermine Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

APC crisis: Party chieftain sends message to Tinubu

As reported by The Nation on Friday, August 16, the APC caretaker committee chairman in the oil-rich state noted that courts lack jurisdiction over political parties' internal affairs, hence, they cannot handle matters such as picking a party's chairman.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, Okocha maintained that both Emeka Beke (the allegedly reinstated APC chairman in Rivers state) and one Barrister Iheanyichukwu Dike have long been suspended from the state working committee (SWC) on allegations of engaging in anti-party activities.

Okocha explained:

“We are in court. We are law-abiding. At our level, even when a judgement is gotten from the toilet, we will abide by it. But we have applied to the court of appeal for a stay of execution and an invalidation of that judgment.

"We are not fighting fisticuffs. We will use the law and we are ready to go the whole hug to the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court had ruled before that the courts should not meddle in the internal affairs of the party. The task of picking a party chairman is an internal affair of the party."

List of factors mentioned by Okocha

The court judgment that sacked his (Okocha) committee. The "inflicted" crisis in the party.

