The hunger protest against the administration of President Bola Tinubu took a new turn on Saturday, August 3, when some protesters in Kano raised Russian flags and chanted the praises of Russia's president, Vladimir Putin.

While the military has vowed to defend Nigeria's democracy, there are political, economic and security concerns on why Nigeria's government should not joke with the suspicious Russia's interest in Nigeria.

Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday, August 1, protesting hunger and the country's economic hardship. Tinubu's president made a nationwide broadcast calling for dialogue with the protest leaders.

However, the protests against hardship and hunger took a dangerous turn on Monday, with protesters in northern states waving Russian flags and chanting "Tinubu must go." In Kaduna, protesters waved Russian flags and chanted in Hausa, "Tinubu ze soka' kaa'sa," meaning "Tinubu must step down."

They also hail the soldiers on the protest ground, saying, "Tinubu yaa'so'ka, mu'na so soja," meaning, "Tinubu, step down; we want soldiers." This raised tension and concerns about the genuity of the protests.

The suspicious interest of Russia in Nigeria can be looked at from three perspectives, which are explained below:

I want to compete with Russia - Tinubu

During his presidential campaign, President Bola Tinubu vowed to compete with Russia in the European market in gas supply to the continent. Russia is said to be the largest gas supplier in Europe.

Barely a month in office as president, Tinubu, on June 16, 2023, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), signed a memorandum of understanding with five African countries in supplying gas to Europe.

The five African countries involved in the "$30bn Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project" deal are Morocco, Ivory Coast, Benin Republic, The Republic of Guinea, and Liberia.

A month after the deal, the Niger Republic, a close neighbour with strong religious and cultural ties with Northern Nigeria, experienced a military coup, which President Tinubu strongly moved to revert but could not succeed.

In the Niger coup, Russia has been accused of instigating unconstitutional change of government, just as it has been accused in other African countries, including Mali and Burkina Faso.

Below is the video of Tinubu making the promise during the campaign:

Four northern politicians fingered

On Wednesday, August 7, The Punch reported that Nigeria's security agencies are investigating four politicians from northern Nigeria over their alleged involvement in the use of Russian flags by #EndBadGovernance protesters.

According to The Punch, the politicians are from Katsina, Kaduna, and Kano states and are suspected of instigating the use of Russian flags to promote an unconstitutional regime change.

According to the media's sources, the four politicians played prominent roles in the 2023 election and are now being targeted by security agencies for their alleged involvement in the protests. The sources revealed that the politicians were "principal actors" who encouraged the use of Russian flags among protesters in the north.

Russia's endorsement of Taliban: Security concerns for Nigeria

TheCable, in an explainer in 2021, explained the potential of the Boko Haram terrorist group having the potential of doing what the Taliban did in Afghanistan to Nigeria, following the endorsement of the Taliban by Russia.

According to TheCable, The Taliban, a group designated as terrorist by some countries, poses a concern as it may offer a safe haven for various extremist organizations, including al-Qaeda, ISIS, ISWAP, and Boko Haram. Notably, al-Qaeda has historical ties with Boko Haram, providing funding in the group's early stages, and maintains a friendship with the Taliban.

It further explained that "immediately after the takeover of Kabul, Russia and China expressed their readiness to work with the Taliban. This is in addition to Iran and Pakistan, who are considered allies of the group."

Atiku mutes on protesters raising Russina flags

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has told the service chiefs and military commanders that it is inhuman to use lethal force against peaceful protesters.

The former vice president maintained that those who authorized the use of lethal force would be held accountable, even after their service years.

Atiku, while warning the security agencies against the use of force on protesters, kept mute about some protesters raising Russian flags in some parts of the north.

