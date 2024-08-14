Civil servants across the 36 states of the federation have called on the governors to implement the N70,000 new minimum wage

The president of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Shehu Muhammed, threatened to shut down activities in defaulting states

Muhammed said that implementing the new minimum wage is the priority of labour at the moment

Lagos state - Civil Servants have threatened to shut down states when the governors refuse to implement the N70,000 new national minimum wage.

The president of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Shehu Muhammed, said the workers will go after states not ready to implement the new minimum wage.

As reported by Vanguard, Muhammed stated this during the association’s 5th Quadrennial Delegates Conference in Lagos.

“For states not ready to implement the new minimum wage, let me tell you categorically, it is impossible. We are coming for them.”

He said governors can pay the N70,000 minimum wage if they reduce wastages and block leakages of government funds.

According to Muhammed, the governors can afford the new package following enhanced allocation from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), the Guardian reports.

The ASCSN boss said that implementing the new minimum wage is the priority of labour.

“The most important priority now is to address the issue of the new minimum wage by constituting a committee to address the consequential adjustments towards implementation and the strategies to ensure workers have a living wage in Nigeria.

“The full implementation of the new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustments at both the federal and the 36 states of the federation will be the top priority of Organised Labour.”

Gombe governor cries out over N70,000 minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state cried out over the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N70,000.

Yahaya said his administration cannot pay civil servants in the state the N70,000 new minimum wage.

He argued that even with the increased allocation from the federation account, the state cannot afford the new package for workers

