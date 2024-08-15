Siblings Bury Teenager Alive Over Stolen Phone, Police React
- Two brothers allegedly buried their 16-year-old cousin, Abubakar Aliyu, alive in the Gauraki community, Zaria, Kaduna State
- They buried him alive as punishment for a missing phone worth N35,000 but were arrested afterward
- The spokesperson of the Kaduna state command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement and shared further details
The Kaduna State police command has arrested two suspects for burying a 16-year-old boy alive over a missing phone, in the Zaria local government area of the state.
The 16-year-old victim, identified simply as Abubakar Aliyu, was buried alive in a hole near a farm in Zaria after he was accused of stealing a mobile phone belonging to one of the suspects at a construction site in Abuja.
Brothers arrested for burying teenager alive over phone theft
According to a statement by the state police command spokesman, Mansir Hassan, the suspects, Yahaya AbdulKadir and Abdullahi AbdulKadir, are brothers.
As reported by Channels TV, he said they tied the victim’s hands, sealed his mouth, and then buried him inside a hole. They left only his head outside covered with rags inside an abandoned building.
The brothers, aged 22 and 18, were arrested by the police after a good Samaritan discovered Abubakar’s head protruding from a hole in an abandoned property, The Punch reported.
According to eyewitnesses, the siblings had a heated disagreement over a missing phone in Abuja, where they worked.
It was gathered that the duo trailed Abubakar back to Zaria and buried him alive as a form of torture.
The state commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Rabi Salisu, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, August 14, The Punch reported.
“The boy was tied up, and his mouth was sealed. He was buried in a hole, leaving only his head outside. I’ve never seen someone buried alive apart from in film. The boy, Abubakar, a 16 year old was buried by his brothers because of a missing phone."
How the phone went missing
The police said both the suspects and the victim with others were working as labourers at a building construction site in Abuja.
It was there that Abdullahi’s phone valued at N35,000 was stolen.
The victim was accused of stealing the phone. The labourers thereafter resolved that Aliyu’s daily wages would be used to buy a replacement.
The two suspects were later arrested by the police and they admitted to having committed the act as a form of interrogation in connection with the stolen phone.
Suspected cultists arrested for burying man alive in Rivers
In a related report, notorious cult leaders involved in kidnappings and murders in Kereken-Boue, Khana local government area, landed in police net.
Legit.ng reported that the suspected cult leaders met their waterloo during a recent raid embarked upon by the operatives of Rivers state police command.
The state's CP, Tunji Disu, confirmed the arrest of two suspects who kidnapped and buried alive a former chairman in one of the LGAs after collecting N200,000 from his wife.
