Nigeria's Super Falcons suffered a historic 3-2 loss to debutants Malawi at the 2026 WAFCON group stage in Rabat

The defeat has put Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil under serious threat

The Super Falcons must beat Zambia in their next game or risk an unprecedented group-stage exit at WAFCON

Nigeria's path to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup has become significantly complicated after the Super Falcons suffered a stunning 3-2 defeat to Malawi at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, July 28.

The result, recorded at Rabat's Al Madina Stadium, stands as the biggest upset in WAFCON history.

Nigeria are actually in clear and present danger of missing out on next year's World Cup in Brazil after losing 3-2 to Malawi. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Malawi, appearing at the tournament for the first time, dominated proceedings through a Temwa Chawinga double, with her sister Tabitha also finding the net, CAF Online reports.

Rasheedat Ajibade pulled one back from the penalty spot for Nigeria, and substitute Uchenna Kanu added a second late on, but time ran out for the Super Falcons to complete a comeback.

Super Falcons' World Cup dream under threat

The consequences for the Super Falcons stretch well beyond a single group-stage loss as they risk not qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, per ESPN.

Nigeria are one of just seven nations to have participated in every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since the tournament began in 1991, and failure to qualify for Brazil next year would represent an extraordinary low point for African women's football.

The Super Falcons have also never been eliminated at the group stage of WAFCON, but that possibility is now very real.

Going into the remaining fixtures, Nigeria's qualification picture depends on results they do not fully control.

Should the Super Falcons fail to beat Zambia on Saturday, their fate would rest on matching or bettering whatever result Egypt manage, while also needing Malawi to defeat Zambia.

Even in that scenario, the maths remain unfavourable, as Egypt could defend resolutely and limit Nigeria's winning margin, which may still not be enough if Zambia avoid defeat against Malawi.

The numbers Nigeria must beat

If Zambia pick up even a draw against Malawi, they would finish with a minimum of five points. Malawi would sit on at least six. Nigeria, in that case, could reach no more than four points regardless of their result against Egypt, leaving them outside the automatic qualification places.

The arithmetic is unforgiving. A draw or a loss against Zambia effectively ends Nigeria's realistic hopes of progressing and, by extension, threatens their World Cup place. Three points from the Zambia fixture is the only outcome that puts the Super Falcons back in control of their destiny, both in terms of advancing in the tournament and securing a route to Brazil.

For a side chasing an 11th WAFCON title, the focus has now shifted dramatically. Before any conversation about lifting the trophy, the Super Falcons must first ensure they are still playing football after the group stage ends. Saturday's match against Zambia is, without exaggeration, a must-win.

Super Falcons set 2 unwanted records

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Nigeria's Super Falcons, who faced a shocking 3-2 defeat against debutants Malawi in their opening match of the WAFCON 2026 in Morocco.

This unprecedented loss not only marked the first time Nigeria conceded three goals in a WAFCON match but also ended their perfect record against debutant teams, creating a pivotal moment in their quest to defend the title.

Source: Legit.ng