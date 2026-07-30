The U.S. government listed three major immigration violations that could lead to the deportation of non-citizens

Authorities said criminal acts, public safety threats and visa violations could trigger removal proceedings

Officials also explained when expedited deportation could occur without an immigration court hearing

The United States government has outlined three major immigration violations that could result in the deportation of Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in the country.

According to guidance published by U.S. authorities, deportation is the legal process through which a non-citizen is removed from the country for violating U.S. immigration laws.

The U.S. government issued fresh guidance on deportation rules. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The government also explained that foreign nationals who are detained by immigration authorities may be held in a detention facility while their cases are processed.

Depending on the circumstances, some individuals may appear before an immigration judge, while others could face expedited removal without a court hearing.

Which actions could lead to deportation?

The U.S. government said non-citizens may face detention and eventual deportation for the following reasons:

1. Participating in criminal acts

Foreign nationals who engage in criminal activities may be detained and removed from the United States. The government listed involvement in criminal acts as one of the primary grounds for deportation under U.S. immigration law.

2. Posing a threat to public safety

Non-citizens considered a threat to public safety may also be deported. Authorities said public safety concerns can form part of the legal basis for removing a foreign national from the country.

3. Violating the terms of a visa

The U.S. government warned that failing to comply with the conditions of a visa could result in deportation proceedings. This includes breaches of immigration rules attached to a person's visa or other entry documents.

ICE officers arrest a detainee at a U.S. immigration facility. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

When can expedited removal happen?

The guidance also explained that some non-citizens may be removed from the United States without appearing before an immigration court through a process known as expedited removal.

According to the government, expedited removal may apply to foreign nationals who:

Enter the United States without proper travel documents.

Use forged or fraudulent travel documents.

Fail to comply with the conditions attached to their visa or other entry documents.

How to check a deportation order

The U.S. government said individuals can check whether a deportation order has been issued by using the Automated Case Information System managed by the Department of Justice.

The system requires an individual's eight- or nine-digit Alien Registration Number, commonly known as the A-number, which appears on correspondence issued by the Department of Homeland Security and the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

The guidance forms part of ongoing efforts by U.S. authorities to educate non-citizens about immigration rules and the legal consequences of violating them.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng