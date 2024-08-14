Safiyanu Bashir, a 36-year-old commercial driver in Kano State, returned a bag containing a large sum of money

Bashir, who lives in Rangaza, Ungogo LGA, discovered the bag during rush hour and heavy rain

Kano State police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the money and plan to return it to its rightful owner once identified

Kano state - A 36-year-old commercial driver, Safiyanu Bashir, exhibited remarkable honesty when he returned a bag containing a significant amount of money that he discovered on the roadside in Kano State.

Bashir carried out this good deed despite his financial condition.

Kano based driver, Safiyanu Bashir, returns lost huge sum of money Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

I did it to please God, says Bashir

As reported by Daily Trust, Bashir explained that his decision was driven by a desire to please God, showing integrity in a time when economic hardships have led many to act dishonestly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bashir, who lives in Rangaza, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, had sighted the money during rush hour amidst heavy rainfall.

Bashir recounted that while driving, he spotted a black bag by the roadside. When he picked it up, he was astonished to find it filled with a large amount of cash.

He said:

“As you can see, I am a commercial driver, and this is how I make my living. I would never take what does not belong to me.”

Despite his financial difficulties, Bashir expressed concern for the distress the rightful owner must have been feeling, Leadership reported.

He immediately handed the money over to the police, allowing the owner to claim it by verifying the other items in the bag.

Police begins investigation to know rightful owner

Reacting to this development, the Kano state police, noted that they are investigating the source of the money.

They noted that once the rightful owner is found, efforts would be made to return it.

Woman collapses in FCT market after losing N275,000

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a female trader, Mrs. Gladys Ibrahim, fainted after discovering a loss of N275,000 at the Abaji Main Market in the Abaji Area Council of the FCT on Thursday, August 8.

According to a witness named Gambo, Mrs. Ibrahim reached into her handbag to retrieve money for purchasing melon bags but was shocked to find the money missing.

Source: Legit.ng