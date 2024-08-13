Two domestic staff members of Mrs. Olakunbi Adene, a prominent caterer and CEO of Kitchen Country in Akure, Ondo State, have confessed to killing her

The suspects, including the driver and personal assistant, brutally attacked Adene on the same night she cooked for them

The police arrested the suspects after tracking down the two Android phones they stole from the victim

Akure, Ondo state - Two domestic staff members of the late Olakunbi Adene, a well-known caterer and CEO of Kitchen Country in Akure, Ondo State, have confessed to murdering their employer after she graciously prepared a special meal for them.

The incident occurred just two days after Adene's 54th birthday, during which she had prepared the meal to show her appreciation for her staff. Tragically, the same night after the meal, they ended her life.

The staff of slain Ondo CEO, Olakunbi Adene confesses to the crime Photo credit: @HouseofFatimang/Nurphoto

Source: UGC

Adene was found dead at her residence on Oda Road in Akure.

The police, however, swung into action arresting two suspects last week in Akure and Idanre after police traced the two Android phones they had stolen from her, Vanguard reported.

A police source said:

“The first suspect was tracked down in Idanre, where the driver had fled, while the second Android phone was traced to Akure.”

Suspects share details of the murder of Ondo CEO

Furthermore, one of the suspects revealed that the three of them—the driver, the personal assistant, and another accomplice—went to their late boss's house on that fateful Thursday.

Revealing further, the suspects said the CEO prepared a meal for them, after which they attacked her.

They said:

"We gagged her mouth and used two large cutlasses we had brought to sever her head while she pleaded for her life."

Police share more horrific details

The police source described how they covered her head with a duvet and continued to strike her, Nigerian Tribune reported.

More accounts:

"They also severed her wrist and leg. The suspects, armed with knives, then began stabbing her stomach, chest causing her intestines to spill out and leaving her body covered in scars."

Suspects failed at attempting to conceal the crime

In an attempt to cover up their crime and make it look like a fire accident, according to the Police, the suspects went to the kitchen, lit a match, and opened the gas cylinder, allowing the gas to fill the room.

The police said:

"They covered the area with rubber materials to ignite the entire house, intending to make it appear as though a gas explosion from the kitchen had caused the incident."

Gunmen kill 300-level Ondo varsity student

In another development, Legit.ng reported that unidentified gunmen have shot dead Emmanuel, a 300-level student of Linguistics at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) in Ondo state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred at a private students’ hostel in the university community at the weekend.

Source: Legit.ng