A video of BBNaija housemate Goddessa kissing a male colleague under the duvet has gone viral online

Goddessa had barely settled into Biggie's house before the private moment with her male co-housemate was captured on camera

Fans have reacted with mixed emotions, with some expressing disappointment and others urging her to build a stronger fanbase beyond shippers

BBNaija housemate Goddessa has found herself at the centre of conversation after a video emerged showing her sharing a steamy moment with a male colleague beneath the duvet, just days after entering the house.

In the footage, the two housemates were seen engaged in what appeared to be a private exchange, kissing and whispering to each other despite being surrounded by the cameras that monitor every move inside Biggie's house.

Fans disappointed in Goddessa as gets cozy with male housemate under the duvet. Photo credit@itsgoddessa

Source: Instagram

What made the clip particularly striking was the timing. Goddessa had barely had time to unpack before the private scene was recorded, making her the first housemate this season to be caught in such a moment with a male co-star this early in the competition.

Goddessa trends over moment under the duvet. Photo credit@utsgoddessa

Source: Instagram

Here is the X video of what Goddessa and male housemate did under the duvet:

Fans react to Goddessa's early move

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing a wave of reactions from fans who were caught between amusement, concern, and disappointment.

@Thewhitegirl commented:

"Elo, they will chew my baby raw later today o! Hewuu! Goddessa, the Lord is your strength my baby"

@Els_clay shared:

"It's actually giving🥹 Although I don't want Goddessa to be in a ship but we can't stop her from having fun"

@Deskeloqunce wrote:

"It was inevitable. And they say they're just friends ooo"

@Els_cay reacted:

"I saw it coming because the tension between them is too much. Goddessa abeg you oo"

Fans worry about Goddessa's game

Beyond the buzz, some followers expressed genuine concern about how the early situationship could affect Goddessa's standing in the game.

@Anpkaagirl1 shared:

"just need her to have actual stans and not shippers cus I can see the future with this ship and it's not going to be funny. I really hope she gains hard core stans cus she go need am like mad"

The reaction was a reminder that while romantic alliances often attract attention inside the house, they can also be a double-edged sword when it comes to building the kind of dedicated fanbase that keeps housemates safe during eviction votes.

BBNaija teases fans

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija organisers kicked off the countdown to its most anticipated season yet.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, the organisers of reality via social media released a high-production teaser video, teasing “brand new housemates with everything it takes” ahead of the grand premiere this Sunday, July 26.

The short cinematic clip featured shadowy silhouettes, dramatic spotlights, and cryptic overlays, deliberately keeping the new housemates' identities under wraps to heighten suspense.

Source: Legit.ng