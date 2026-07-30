The UK government has published the full list of Nigerian cities where prospective visa applicants and foreigners can attend appointment centres

According to the UK government, three cities host standard Visa Application Centres open five days a week

Four additional cities offer Premium Application Centre access, though with more limited operating days than the main centres

The UK government has released details of seven Nigerian cities where foreigners applying for a UK visa can attend an appointment, providing clarity for thousands of Nigerians navigating the application process.

The information, published on the VFS Global Nigeria portal for UK visa services, outlines two categories of centres across the country; standard Visa Application Centres and Premium Application Centres, each with different locations and operating schedules.

The United Kingdom lists 7 Nigerian cities to book visa appointments. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Standard UK visa application centres in Nigeria

Three cities host the standard Visa Application Centres, which operate from Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 17:00. These are:

1. Abuja,

2. Lagos (Ikeja), and

3. Lagos (Victoria Island).

The five-day-a-week schedule at each of these locations makes them the most consistently accessible options for Nigerians across Nigeria.

Premium UK application centre locations in Nigeria

Beyond the three main centres, four additional Nigerian cities offer access through Premium Application Centres, though these operate on more restricted schedules.

4. Enugu is available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays,

5. Ibadan opens only on Thursdays,

6. Kano operates on Wednesdays, and

7. Port Harcourt is accessible from Tuesday to Friday.

All premium application centres maintain the same daily hours of 08:00 to 17:00.

The spread of locations across the country means that applicants in the south-east, south-west, north, and south-south geopolitical zones each have at least one accessible centre, reducing the need for long-distance travel to the capital or Lagos for every stage of the process.

UK announces new student visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government updated its financial requirements for Student visa applicants, including African countries on the exemption list.

Nigerian applicants, along with those from Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, must continue to submit full financial documents when applying.

Source: Legit.ng