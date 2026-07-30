The Lagos State Government began talks to introduce dedicated number plates for persons with disabilities across the state

LASODA's General Manager said the plates should cover all disability categories, including parents and caregivers of children with disabilities

The Motor Vehicle Administration Agency confirmed it had already opened discussions with the Federal Road Safety Corps on the proposal

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State government is working towards introducing special vehicle number plates for persons with disabilities, with two key government agencies meeting to map out how the scheme will work.

The Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA) paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) to explore how both bodies could collaborate on designing and rolling out the dedicated vehicle identification system.

"Greater Lagos": New number plates for all persons with disabilities. Photo credit: MvaaLasg

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, details of the meeting were shared on the Lagos State Government's official Facebook page on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

What specialised plates will do

The Permanent Secretary of the MVAA, Abdulrasheed Muri-Okunola, framed the initiative as central to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's vision of building "A Greater Lagos That Leaves No One Behind."

"The specialised number plates will improve recognition, accessibility and ease of movement for persons with disabilities throughout the state. The initiative also aligns with the principles of inclusive governance."

Muri-Okunola added that the MVAA had already opened talks with the Federal Road Safety Corps on the proposed plates and would begin the necessary administrative steps in close partnership with LASODA.

LASODA pushes for broader coverage

Speaking at the meeting, LASODA General Manager Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal said the visit was aimed at starting strategic conversations on number plates tailored to the needs of people living with disabilities in Lagos.

She urged that the scheme go beyond individual disabled persons to include parents of children with disabilities and their caregivers.

"This initiative should cover all categories of persons with disabilities, as well as parents of children with disabilities and their caregivers. The system will improve identification, accessibility and support for members of the disability community."

Oyetunde-Lawal described the proposed plates as a signal of the government's broader commitment to building an inclusive society where persons with disabilities can take part fully in everyday life.

"The proposed number plates underscore the government's commitment to inclusion and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities. We call on all stakeholders to embrace inclusion as a shared responsibility and support policies that advance the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities."

Both agencies said they remained committed to pushing the initiative forward. The meeting drew directors and senior management staff from both LASODA and the MVAA.

The proposal is also in line with the Lagos State Special People's Law, which established LASODA to protect the rights of persons with disabilities, stamp out discrimination, and promote equal opportunities across all sectors of the state.

Lagos State Government plans special plates for disabled persons and their caregivers. Photo credit: MvaaLasg

Source: Facebook

How to confirm vehicle verification in Nigeria

Recall that vehicle plate number verification is essential for many reasons, including fraud detection, compliance with the law, and enhancing road safety.

In Nigeria, with the advancement of technology, you can conveniently do vehicle plate number verification online, saving the hassle of physically visiting concerned offices. How do you do it online, and are there alternative methods?

Confirming and keeping your vehicle registration number is a requirement by law in Nigeria.

MVAA plate number: Ways to verify vehicle's ownership

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that ensuring that your vehicle documents are authentic is more important than ever.

With increasing concerns over vehicle theft, fraud, and fake documents, MVAA plate number verification has become a crucial process for every car owner.

Knowing how to verify a plate number and vehicle ownership can save you from serious legal troubles.

Source: Legit.ng