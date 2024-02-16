One Kolawole Akinsanya allegedly invited hoodlums to beat his neighbour, Lukmon Ajibola, to death in Ogun state.

Akinsanya conspired with thugs after the deceased confronted him for killing his goat for eating his yam

The Ogun state police operatives have arrested and detained Akinsanya and are after the fleeing suspects.

Ifo, Ogun state - Police operatives have arrested Kolawole Akinsanya for allegedly inviting hoodlums to beat his neighbour, Lukmon Ajibola, to death in Ogun state.

As reported by The Punch, Akinsanya committed the crime on Monday, February 5, around 8pm at Ilepa in the Ifo local government area of the state.

How Akinsanya killed neighbour

A resident of the community said Akinsanya allegedly killed the deceased’s goat after the animal strayed into his compound and ate his dried yam.

The source said Ajibola confronted Akinsanya over his action which resulted in an argument whereby the suspect allegedly invited some thugs who went to attack the deceased.

“Since they were both neighbours on the same street, Ajibola approached him and questioned his action. This led to an argument and Akinsanya called some hoodlums numbering about three who came and descended on him.

He added:

He was taken to Zion Hospital in Ilepa for treatment and later referred to the State Hospital Otta on the third day. Unfortunately, he passed away at the State Hospital.”

Police react to Ajibola’s death

The state police public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, said Akinsanya is in police custody while efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Ondo man kills neighbour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ondo state high court sitting in Akure delivered a verdict in the case involving a middle-aged man, Joseph Abayomi, and his neighbour.

The court in its judgment delivered on Monday, November 27, 2023, sentenced Mr. Abayomi to death for hacking his neighbour, identified as Thomas Oluwole, to death in Ondo state.

Abayomi was sentenced by the court after he was found guilty of killing Oluwole in 2021 in the Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital.

