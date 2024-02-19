Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani emphasised the urgent need to establish state policing to address the increasing security challenges

His appeal was on the heels of a recent banditry attack in some communities around the state, which led to the demise of many

Governor Sani said the war against banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities can only be won with the establishment of state police

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has emphasised the urgent need for state policing to address the escalating insecurity in the northern region.

His remarks follow a recent attack by bandits on Gindin Dutse Makyali village in Kufana district, Kaduna State.

The Kaduna state governor has made fresh calls to form state police. Photo Credit: Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Governor Sani said:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

”In the last six months or thereabout, I have been insisting that we can only address the issue of insecurity if we establish state policing.

”I am happy that some few weeks ago some governors joined me in agitating for state police and it was a lone voice.”

”Some governors have also done a lot in the last few months by establishing or empowering the vigilance services.”

Gov Sani gives security update in Kaduna

Governor Sani stated that the situation in the affected community had improved, and efforts were being made to free those kidnapped by the bandits.

He mentioned that the actions taken by his colleagues were only temporary solutions.

Governor Sani said:

”This can not and can never address the state of insecurity until we agree to collectively agree to establish state police immediately.”

The governor was asked about implementing a community police system overseen by traditional leaders to combat banditry.

He emphasised that such security units would primarily focus on gathering and sharing intelligence to assist other law enforcement agencies.

He said:

”If you have vigilante service or vigilante groups or you have community policing, where is the law that allows them to carry AK-47.”

FG's consensus on state policing

Kidnapping and banditry are posing significant challenges in Nigeria, as criminal groups are increasingly focusing on hijacking highways, raiding apartments, and even abducting students from schools.

These gangs, referred to as bandits, are active in concealed forest hideouts across the northwest and central regions of the country.

In response to these concerns, the federal government and state authorities have reached a consensus on the importance of establishing a state police force.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris stated that this decision signifies a notable change in strategy.

This marks the inaugural agreement between the two levels of government regarding establishing state police, aiming to supplement the existing national police force, which comprises over 300,000 personnel in Africa's most populous country.

Bandits 'storm police HQ' in Zamfara, kill several people

In another report, armed bandits launched a deadly assault on Zurmi town, the administrative centre of Zurmi local government in Zamfara state, resulting in multiple fatalities.

The assailants targeted the police divisional headquarters in Zurmi on Sunday, February 18, causing widespread destruction.

This incident adds to the grim toll of violence in northern Nigeria, where hundreds of lives have been lost in terrorist attacks in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng