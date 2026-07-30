Nigerian writer Solomon Buchi publicly called on Nigerians to boycott South African singer Tyla's upcoming December concert in Lagos

Buchi pointed to Tyla's silence during xenophobic attacks on Nigerian immigrants in South Africa as the reason behind his position

He urged Nigerians to use the concert as an opportunity to make a collective statement against xenophobia

Nigerian writer and social commentator Solomon Buchi has stirred conversation online after publicly urging Nigerians to boycott South African singer Tyla's forthcoming concert in Lagos, scheduled for December 2026.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on July 29, 2026, Solomon Buchi argued that the event should not proceed given what he described as Tyla's complete silence during recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerian and other African immigrants in South Africa.

Nigerian writer Solomon Buchi has reacted to Tyla's planned Lagos concert with a call for Nigerians to stay away from the event. Photo: solomonbbuchi/tyla

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi's case against Tyla's Lagos concert

According to Solomon Buchi, the issue is not personal to Tyla but speaks to a larger question about solidarity and respect.

He challenged the assumption that Nigerians would embrace a South African artist's visit without first addressing the violence their compatriots faced abroad.

"Tyla is having a show in December in Nigeria, and that show must not happen. This is the one time Nigerians have to come together and stand for something, not after the xenophobic attacks that we saw in South Africa and how immigrants — and especially Nigerian immigrants — were treated. Not one word from Tyla. Not even performative activism from her," he said.

The social media commentator also drew a comparison with Zimbabwe, noting that Zimbabweans had previously boycotted South African artists in a show of collective resistance, and argued that Nigerians had the same opportunity to make a meaningful statement.

"Zimbabweans did it. They boycotted South African artists in Zimbabwe. It's not about Tyla. I have no beef with her. But it's about coming together as a people and saying, no, we have a voice, and that voice matters," he added.

Tyla's planned Lagos concert has sparked debate after Solomon Buchi publicly appealed to Nigerians ahead of the scheduled event. Photo: solomonbbuchi/tyla

Source: Instagram

"We have Nigerian artists" - Solomon Buchi

The commentator went further, framing the concert as an economic concern as well, questioning why a South African artist should be platformed in Nigeria when local musicians could fill that space.

"Why is she coming to Nigeria to take away our jobs? We have our own musicians. They can do the shows in our country. We don't want South African musicians or celebrities who are not speaking up against xenophobia to come to our country to be platformed," he stated.

For those who still wished to attend, Solomon Buchi suggested that they travel to South Africa instead.

He also called on anyone who could not resist going to the Lagos show to at least arrive with placards and stage a visible protest against xenophobia.

"Even if it happens, please make sure you go with your placards. Make sure you chorus 'no' to xenophobia. Make sure you stage something that will be monumental for people to see that we do not condone xenophobia," he said.

Watch Solomon Buchi's video on the upcoming Tyla's Lagos concert below:

Solomon Buchi shares concerns about Peller, Jarvis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi expressed concerns about the upcoming marriage of Nigerian TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis, scheduled for August 1, 2026.

He cautioned that unresolved resentment, highlighted by a past livestream where Jarvis told Peller to take back a car gift, could undermine their union.

Buchi urged the couple to resolve lingering issues or even postpone the wedding, stressing that marriage requires maturity, openness to advice, and more than social media appearances.

Source: Legit.ng