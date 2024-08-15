The governor of Enugu state has issued a fresh order to churches and mosques in the state while making a final decision on noise pollution

Governor Peter Mbah gave the religious institutions in the state 90 days to remove their outdoor loudspeakers

The directive by Mbah has stirred mixed reactions on social media platform X, as many commended the governor, a few criticised him

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state has mandated that all churches and mosques in the state remove their outdoor loudspeakers and install soundproofing measures within their worship centres within 90 days.

Governor Mbah takes action against churches, mosques over noise policy. Photo credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Source: Facebook

The government arrived at this decision on Thursday, August 15, during a stakeholders’ engagement with the Christian and Muslim leaders in the state and state government on the implementation of the Enugu State Anti-Noise Pollution Policy.

As reported by The Punch, the collaborative meeting organised by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority was attended by church leaders, media practitioners, government officials, and Muslim leaders in the state.

Enugu govt gives 90-days ultimatum

After the meeting, the Chairman of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, Uche Anya, gave the ultimatum.

Anya, said that noise pollution has become the biggest challenge for the state.

He lamented that his office has received over 1,000 petitions over noise pollution from different churches, mosques, and businesses around their homes.

“I have been in this office for one year and in the last year we have received over a thousand petitions complaining about noise pollution.

“Noise pollution from Independence Layout to GRA, from GRA to Trans- Ekulu, from Trans-Ekulu to Agbani Road, from Agbani Road to Abakpa Nike, from Abakpa Nike to Ugwuaji, from Ugwuaji to name it to Mayor people are in pains,” he stated.

Nigerians react as Enugu tackles churches, mosques

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@IgonorMathias tweeted:

"Good development."

@wisdom_ochie tweeted:

"This is a nice step."

@ImperiallMD tweeted:

"Great initiative."

@Doctor_Amobi338 tweeted:

"90 days is too long for something that was hung in one day."

Read more about church stories:

Adeboye speaks on corruption in Nigeria, advises Christians

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, sent a crucial message to Nigerians especially Christians as corruption persists.

The RCCG general overseer urged Christians to shun corruption as he noted corruption persists in the country because Christians have decided to compromise.

Buttressing his point, during the 72nd annual convention on Saturday, August 10, Adeboye narrated how one of his 'daughters' was asked to inflate a contract of N3 million to N33 million.

Source: Legit.ng