Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), explained the reasons he would not encourage the emigration of Nigerians popularly called Japa

Oloyede insisted that Nigerians must think of rebuilding their country by staying back to make it work instead of abandoning it

The JAMB boss urged the youths to develop a good mental perception of Nigeria, saying brain drain could endanger the country’s growth if not halted

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has admonished Nigerian youths and students to be prepared to contribute their quota to the development of the country instead of relocating abroad 'for supposedly-better opportunities'.

This is according to JAMB's latest bulletin shared on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) page on Thursday, August 22.

Oloyede shows connection between 'japa' and brain drain

The bulletin said Prof. Oloyede spoke recently during the 2nd matriculation ceremony of the College of Nursing Science, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

The event was for the institution's newly-admitted students and was held in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

In his goodwill message, Oloyede, who was represented by Hassan Lawal, the coordinator of the examination board in Ekiti state, bemoaned the brain drain syndrome, which the JAMB boss said is negatively affecting the health sector. He commended the federal government "for rolling out robust and proactive policies to reverse the trend".

Furthermore, he congratulated the matriculants for successfully scaling one of the hurdles of qualifications to studying Nursing as a course while urging them to be prepared to contribute their quota to the development of the country instead of relocating overseas.

