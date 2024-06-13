An excited Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show the gifts she was given at a Canadian church

Showcasing the gits, she rhetorically wondered why she wouldn't go to church and took a swipe at those who don't

Mixed reactions trailed her video as people in Canada wanted to know where the church is located

A Nigerian lady in the diaspora, @kennybickk1, has caused a stir after she flaunted the items a Canadian church she attended gave her.

"Tell me why I won't go to church," @kennybickk1 captioned her video on TikTok.

Taking out the items from a basket, she shaded those who dislike attending church. The items include packaged meals, fruits and other food commodities.

Her video blew up, with people in Canada enquiring about the church's location. Responding, @kennybickk1 wrote:

"Christ Care Ministry International, 799A Brimley Road, Scarborough."

Another Nigerian lady had showcased the gifts she received from a Winners Chapel church in the United Kingdom.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the Canadian church's gifts

OnlyOneTianah said:

"Why did you mention my name Tori e ti lo church lojo kan bayii."

꧁̸༒̸Rickky꧂̸ said:

"We no go ohhh for Nigeria here na offering go pai person it’s okay over there e."

teetoo272 said:

"One church per day ni o cos I must be a new comer in every church."

4Deo_oxx said:

"Abeke this is your first time attending church this year."

said:

"UK church different oooo I was given flyers to share after service and a pen ️image that was my first time attending."

Bubble said:

"Every week I go Dey go different church. House go full, market no go see me till I enter Canada sha ."

Onome Ojarikreh said:

"Sha no forget to check expiration date everytin now content now…..those tins are not up to $30update."

Mariam ❤️‍ said:

"I wan turn Christian. Where the church dey?"

