“We Are Sitting on a Time Bomb”, Buhari’s Minister Dalung Opens Up on Rising Anger Among Youths
- Barrister Solomon Dalung urged the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to "reposition" Nigeria amid the country's current struggle with economy
- Speaking at a recent event, Dalung said voicing out would draw the attention of those in power to the current 'unpalatable situation which has caused youths to be angry'
- Dalung, who headed the ministry of youth and sports during ex-president Muhammadu Buhari's first term, charged the ruling class to, as a matter of urgency, do something about the challenges Nigeria is faced with
Jos, Plateau state - Former minister of youth and sports development, Barr. Solomon Dalung, has demanded true federalism and lamented the alleged high rate of corruption in Nigeria.
Dalung spoke recently at the maiden annual lecture organised by Crisp Nigeria (CrispNG) to commemorate the 2024 International Youth Day.
CrispNG is a youth-driven online media platform.
'Heal the wounds of frustrated youths' - Dalung
Speaking at the event with the theme: "The Nigeria of Our Dreams: Are the Youths Involved", the Plateau-born politician said:
“Corruption is the headmaster as far as the Nigerian state is concerned. Injustice is the principal of a school in Nigeria.
"We must tackle corruption headlong. The issue of injustice has to be resolved. The Nigerian state has to be very fair to every citizen. Every citizen must be given their access to everything depending on what the law provides for him or her.
“This, in my own opinion, will help to heal the wounds of this frustrated generation of young people who now are hungry, they are angry, they are frustrated, they are hopeless. And if nothing is done too soon, we all are living on a time bomb.
"When it explodes, survivors will only be those who would have been designated by nature and God to survive. And so, it is a very serious and critical issue.”
Legit.ng reports that other speakers at the event include Aisha Wakaso, the special adviser to the Niger state governor on print media; Ambrose Igboke, a global affairs analyst; and Luke Anorue, a former head of mass communication department at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).
Halima Layeni, founder of the Life After Abuse Foundation; and Busaosowo Osowoodarunae Bisong, a social innovator and lawyer, also shared their expert perspectives at the event.
'Why I am critical of Tinubu' - Dalung
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dalung said considering he was one of the change advocates that kicked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of power, it would be hypocritical of him to keep mute while things do not improve under the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He expressed his displeasure with the governing party.
