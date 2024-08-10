Police and other security agencies in the country have been mobilised in their hundreds to major cities in Nigeria

This is as the organisers of the ongoing hunger protests in the country announced a plan to stage a one million-man march across the 36 states of the country, and the FCT

The protests, which started on Thursday, August 1, were expected to end on Saturday, August 10, with the one million-man march

Policemen and security operatives in their hundreds have been deployed in major cities across the ahead of a planned one million-man march today.

The Saturday, August 10, demonstrations are part of a 10-day protest against bad governance, which has been marred by killings and attacks on protesters and journalists.

What are the demands of hunger protesters

According to The Punch, the protesters are demanding a reversal of the fuel subsidy removal, an increase in the minimum wage to N250,000, and an end to bad governance, among other issues.

Despite a televised appeal by President Bola Tinubu to end the protests, the organizers have vowed to continue, saying his speech was not convincing.

The protest has sustained momentum in states like Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, and Bauchi, and organizers have threatened to lock down the entire country today.

Some of the protesters in the northern region have raised Russian flags during the demonstration, which has raised security concerns from many Nigerians who have seen it as a threat to the sovereignty of the country.

Organisers demand the release of hunger protesters

Sanyaolu Juwon, the national coordinator of the Take It Back Movement, said the August 10 protest would mark a critical juncture in the nationwide campaign.

Juwon demanded the release of protesters and organizers arrested by security agents, condemning their detention as a gross violation of their rights.

The protest is expected to climax today, Saturday, August 10, with a one-million-man march in each of Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

