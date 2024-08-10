Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Ojota, Lagos state - The Take It Back movement, a key organiser of the 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protests, in collaboration with other anti-hardship protest leaders, announced a one-million-man protest.

Legit.ng reports that the protest is scheduled to take place across several states and the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, on Saturday, August 10.

Hundreds of Nigerians have been protesting since August 1 against President Bola Tinubu's alleged painful economic reforms. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The date (Saturday, August 10) is the last day of a dayslong protest which started on Thursday, August 1.

A statement by the Take It Back movement as quoted by the Nigerian Tribune partly reads:

“This event will mark a critical juncture in our nationwide 'End Bad Governance In Nigeria campaign, which began on August 1, 2024."

Legit.ng reports that although the protest to agitate for effective governance in Africa's most populous nation started strongly, seven days into the demonstration, it lost steam.

Security operatives cracked down on the organisers and protesters, several of whom were detained.

Some of the protest leaders went underground and became wary of their communication.

The protests, which gained momentum in major cities such as Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Yobe, Rivers, Oyo, Niger, Borno, Niger, Kebbi, Plateau, and the FCT, among others, were marked by escalating violence.

In some instances, there were violent shows of force by the police and other security operatives amid pockets of violence. In other cases, overzealous demonstrators or counter-protesters triggered public disorder.

On a day the one-million-man march to end the 'End Bad Governance' protest is scheduled to be held, Legit.ng highlights authorised locations for the grand finale.

1) MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja

On Wednesday, July 31, Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT high court in Abuja restricted the anti-hunger protesters to the MKO Abiola Stadium in the nation’s capital.

Justice Oriji issued the order while delivering a ruling in an ex-parte application brought before him by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Legit.ng reports that although protesters have held their protest largely within the MKO Abiola Stadium arena since August 1, security operatives often disperse them with teargas.

2) Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos

On Tuesday, August 6, the Lagos high court in Igbosere extended a previous directive limiting demonstrators in Lagos to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike issued the order following an application by the Lagos state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), for an extension order, having complied with the pre-action protocols for preemptive remedies ordered previously by another judge, Justice Emmanuel Ogundare.

3) Peace Park, Ketu, Lagos

Peace Park, Ketu, is another location where authorities in Lagos restricted protesters.

Public officials maintained that the police in the colossal southwest state lack sufficient manpower to provide security support for the protesters and other Lagosians, thus the reason for their move.

4) Isaac Bora Park, Rivers state

On Friday, August 9, the Rivers state police command vowed to arrest anyone protesting outside the designated venues.

The command noted that the major place approved for the protest remained the Isaac Bora Park in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

5) Pleasure Park, Rivers

In the same vein, the police in the oil-rich state warned that hoodlums could use the final day of the protest to loot and unleash mayhem.

As a result, only Isaac Bora and Pleasure parks — both along Aba road in Port Harcourt — are allowed for use, The Punch noted.

6) Mokola roundabout, Ibadan

Going by a piece of information from the Take It Back movement, protesters will converge at the Mokola roundabout for the 'End Bad Governance' grand finale in Oyo state.

A tweet on its known X handle on Friday, August 9, reads:

"Tomorrow (Saturday, August 10), Nigerians in Oyo state will converge at Mokola Roundabout to protest against the APC Tinubu regime's failure to address the hardship in the country.

"Join the demonstration and make your voice heard in the fight against bad governance!"

7) Alausa, Ikeja

The 'End Bad Governance' protesters appeared ready to defy court orders and storm the Lagos state secretariat, Alausa, today, Saturday, August 10. Some observers have said the activists probably want to seek an audience with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A post on the Take It Back movement's X handle indicated that protesters will meet at the Lagos state secretariat in Alausa.

Earlier, on Friday, August 9, the demonstrators marched in procession to Alausa.

Police operatives watched as the protesters registered their grievances over the death of some Nigerians allegedly killed by security agents during the 10-day protest.

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive

