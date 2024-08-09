The recent invasion of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) headquarters by security agents on August 7 has provoked strong reactions

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, among others, have condemned the raid

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) have demanded a thorough investigation into the raid and the return of seized property

FCT, Abuja - The invasion of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) headquarters by security agents late Wednesday, August 7, has sparked significant backlash.

Despite reports suggesting that the Department of State Services (DSS) was behind the raid, the agency has promptly denied involvement.

The raid, which occurred around 10 p.m., is believed to be linked to the ongoing nationwide protests against economic hardships.

It was shocking - NLC

In response to the raid, NLC's Head of Media and Public Relations, Benson Upah, announced that the organisation had instructed all employees to avoid the office, as reported by Vanguard.

He said:

“We are still shocked by the invasion. We understand that the Department of State Services, DSS, has denied involvement. Who did it, alongside the uniformed policemen that invaded and ransacked the Labour House?

"We are in dangerous times in Nigeria. From what is happening, everybody is threatened. This is all I can say for now.”

Atiku: It's an infringement of civil liberties

On his part, former Vice President and 2023 PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, condemned the alleged raid, asserting that those who ordered the operation, believed to be a coordinated effort by security officials, must be held accountable.

Atiku criticised the raid as an infringement on civil liberties, which he argued has no place in a democratic society.

He stated:

“The raid on the NLC’s national secretariat by individuals believed to be security agents is unequivocally condemned.”

He further criticised the current administration's increasing militarisation of politics, pointing out recent incidents where protesters were shot or killed for challenging the government's policies.

It is against the tenets of democracy, says Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, criticised the timing of the raid in a statement issued through his media aide, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, describing it as inappropriate, The Punch reported.

Obi remarked:

“The NLC advocates for the rights of Nigerian workers, and its officials are accessible for communication. If any security agency needs to engage with them, it should be done through a formal invitation, which the NLC would honor.”

He argued that conducting such raids, particularly outside office hours, appears to be an attempt at intimidation and has no place in a democratic society.

TUC, ITUC condemn raid, demand investigation

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has condemned the recent raid on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) headquarters and is calling for a comprehensive investigation.

TUC President Festus Osifo raised concerns over the reported seizure of books from the NLC library, purportedly in search of “End Bad Governance” materials.

Osifo described this act as a troubling infringement on fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and expression.

On its part, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) called on the Federal Government to promptly return all property seized during the raid on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) headquarters by security forces.

In a message posted on its X handle, ITUC condemned the attack and demanded that the government withdraw its security personnel from the NLC offices, return all confiscated items, and initiate a thorough investigation.

Mike Ozekhome, Falana react

Human rights activist Mike Ozekhome commented on the raid, stating:

"If the raid was merely a tactic to intimidate and suppress legitimate protests, it was entirely inappropriate.

"However, if it was conducted to safeguard public safety and uphold fundamental rights, it might be defensible.

"The responsibility falls on the DSS to prove that their actions were legally justified and that there was an immediate threat justifying the lack of a prior court order."

Similarly, human rights advocate Femi Falana, SAN, remarked:

"This invasion appears to be an attempt to silence NLC leaders for their criticism of the harassment faced by #endbadgovernance protesters.

"The State Security Service's denial of involvement in the incident is inadequate. We are therefore urging the Inspector-General of Police to initiate an investigation to identify those responsible for the unlawful raid. It is unacceptable for the perpetrators to remain unidentified."

Hardship protest: NLC, TUC Told to declare general strike

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Comrade Hassan Taiwo Soweto, a Lagos-based activist who is one of the organisers of the 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protest, has asked the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to declare a two-day strike.

Soweto's call follows the invasion of the NLC headquarters in Abuja by Nigerian security forces.

