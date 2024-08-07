Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has been tackled for speaking against the security agencies in their measure to stop hunger protesters from violence

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, faulted the former PDP presidential candidate's position on the constitutional right to protest

The presidency stated that the constitution spelt out limitations for protests and urged Atiku to emulate his counterparts in the UK and condemn the looting of public and private businesses during the protests

The presidency has criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his tweet warning security agencies against using lethal force against "looters and arsonists masquerading" as protesters.

Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, said Atiku should have addressed the looting mob in several states that hijacked the peaceful protests.

Presidency says security forces maintained professionalism

Onanuga, in a tweet on Tuesday, August 6, stated that the security forces have remained professional and restrained in the face of extreme provocation by the rioters.

He added that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate's reliance on Section 40 of the constitution to justify the protest is seen as misplaced, as Section 45 allows for the limitation of rights in the interest of public peace and safety.

According to the presidency, the Service Chiefs have reiterated the right to protest but also emphasized their duty to maintain law and order. They should be commended for their patriotic duty, unlike Atiku, who is seen as condoning the destruction of property and citizens' investments.

Atiku is urged to adopt a more nationalistic approach, prioritizing the country's stability over personal interests. He was also advised to follow the example of opposition figures in the UK who have rallied behind the government to condemn riots and call for the prosecution of those responsible.

Atiku silent on protesters waving Russian flags

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, told service chiefs and military commanders that it was inhuman to use lethal force against peaceful protesters.

The former vice president maintained that those who authorized the use of lethal force would be held accountable, even after their service years.

However, he kept mum on protesters waving Russian flags in some parts of the north.

