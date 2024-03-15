President Bola Tinubu has approved Lawal Ja’afar Isa as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education

Additionally, the President has endorsed Alhaji Tijani Hashim Abbas as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Chieftaincy Matters

Isa previously served as Military Administrator (MILAD) of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996, while Alhaji Tijani Hashim Abbas holds the title of Sarkin Sudan Kano

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has selected Brigadier-General Lawal Ja’afar Isa (Rtd), a former Military Administrator of Kaduna State, as the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

Alhaji Tijani Hashim Abbas has also been appointed Senior Special Assistant to the President on Chieftaincy Matters.

Ja’afar Isa, a well-regarded figure, served as the Military Administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996. Photo Credit: Presidency Nigeria

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, released a statement on Friday evening disclosing these appointments.

The statement, as quoted by The Nation, reads:

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Brigadier-General Lawal Ja’afar Isa (Rtd) as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

“The President has also approved the appointment of Alhaji Tijani Hashim Abbas as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Chieftaincy Matters."

Who is Ja'afar Isa?

As reported by Leadership, Ja’afar Isa, a well-regarded figure, served as the Military Administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996.

Similarly, Alhaji Tijani Hashim Abbas holds the position of Sarkin Sudan Kano.

The President is confident that the newly appointed individuals will leverage their extensive expertise in crucial positions that deeply influence society.

He believes they will fulfil his administration's commitment to providing comprehensive education for Nigeria's out-of-school children, prioritising the nation's future above all else.

