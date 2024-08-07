The Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, has expressed concerns that the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria was sponsored by external influence

According to Sani, the raising of the Russian flags indicates that the protesters were not hungry but sponsored element

The governor alleged that the external influences explored the younger age of the protesters and the cultural proximity between neighbouring countries such as Niger

Senator Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna, has attributed the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests in the state to external influences.

The protests escalated on Monday, August 5, with protesters waving Russian flags as they marched through major streets of the city. Reacting to the development, Governor Sani imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Kaduna and Zaria metropolitan areas.

Governor Sani reveals external influence behind hunger protest Photo Credit: @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

Governor Sani laments the effect of curfew

According to The Punch, the governor expressed concern for innocent residents affected by the curfew, including those unable to earn a living or visit the market.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He attributed the protests to external influences, citing the involvement of children aged 9-14 waving foreign flags.

Sani suggested that this was a deliberate attempt to create anarchy, taking advantage of the psychology of the children and the cultural proximity to neighbouring countries such as Niger.

He dismissed the notion that the protests were about bad governance or hunger, suggesting that sponsored elements hijacked initial genuine protesters.

Governor Sani reveals how external influence explores protest

According to the governor, the protests were exploiting uneducated and underage children, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

He commended the security forces for managing the situation professionally, allowing underage children to climb on police vehicles without resorting to force.

Sani emphasized that the protests had nothing to do with bad governance or hunger but were rather a sponsored effort to create anarchy.

He noted that the security forces acted professionally, recognizing that the children were underage and allowing them to climb on police vehicles.

Source: Legit.ng