Hunger protesters in Kaduna state have been caught in a viral video climbing a police armoured vehicle

The Kaduna protesters have joined their counterparts across the country, demanding good governance from the government

The trending video has generated mixed reactions from concerned Nigerians, with some condemning the northern leaders for failing to give proper education to the people

Protesters in Kaduna state have taken a new dimension after being seen climbing a police armoured vehicle in a trending video. The development has generated mixed reactions from concerned Nigerians.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Kaduna State, Nigeria, to demand government action to address the country's growing hunger and economic hardship. The protesters, who were largely peaceful, carried placards and chanted slogans calling for improved living conditions and an end to corruption.

Despite the presence of security forces, the protesters remained defiant, insisting that their voices be heard. The protest is part of a wider movement sweeping across Nigeria, as citizens demand better governance and an end to the economic hardship that has left many struggling to survive.

Faisal commented:

"DSS fit dey inside these mob. One by one them go nab them."

Dappy reacted:

"Both past and present gov in the north are so wicked that they refused to invest in education, see young people with illiteracy. This is unfair."

Olaifa Olaleye Leo posited:

"What's funny is that most of these protesters are teenagers, so everything just looks like play to them."

Ibrahim Alade Ademola said:

"You called this one protester, but you referred to Lagos protesters opposing protest in their land thugs, a very biased report."

Ayo Aluko tweeted:

"Oh my goodness...this is too dangerous."

Russia denies sponsoring hunger protesters

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Russian embassy in Nigeria had distanced its country from protesters raising its flags in some parts of Northern Nigeria.

According to the embossing, the protesters' decision to raise Russian flags was their personal choice, and they condemned any violent protest.

Russia was recently accused of meddling in the internal affairs of some West African countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso and the Niger Republic.

